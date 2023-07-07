Rapper Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit after former gym teacher Isaiah Meadows alleged that he was unfairly fired for reporting unsafe conditions at Ye’s Donda Academy.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday, July 6 in Los Angeles, Isaiah accused the Yeezy designer of wrongful termination, breach of contract and violations of multiple education, health, safety and labor codes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He claimed that the private Christian school lacked windows because the embattled rapper “did not like glass.”

Isaiah alleged in the suit that he was fired in August 2022 in retaliation for reporting numerous safety issues, including the building having no windows. According to him, students were “exposed to the elements” because the “Gold Digger” emcee did not allow glass to be placed in the window frames.

“In the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days,” the suit alleged. “The skylight was intentionally without glass because WEST expressed that he did not like glass.”

The former official additionally claimed that there was a problem with the wiring in the school. He recalled an incident in which “exposed telephone and electrical wiring” once started a fire “near the student eating area.”

Isaiah added that the school did not have “working hot water to effectively wash hands or other items which then created serious sanitation issues” despite being in the midst of a global pandemic. Not stopping there, Isaiah claimed that the school’s septic tank would overflow every other day, “causing a terrible smell.”

This isn’t the first time Ye has been sued by a former teacher of Donda Academy. Back in April, ex-teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers filed a lawsuit against the Grammy winner, his school and its directors for alleged racial discrimination and wrongful termination.

“I’m extremely sad about all of this,” Chekarey said in a statement. “It was such a huge honor and privilege to work at Donda Academy for Kanye West. I’m a huge Kanye fan. His first album was the first I ever purchased. I still enjoy his music, and I’ll never deny his talent, but while his vision for the school sounds great on paper, it’s just pure chaos and mutiny. It’s like a mental hospital being run by the patients.”

Cecilia and Chekarey said in legal documents obtained by Page Six they were the only black female teachers employed by Donda Academy, and were suing the academy and its directors alongside Kanye. According to Daily Mail, the plaintiffs “are now seeking in excess of $1 million in damages.”

