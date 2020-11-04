Canindia News

Kanye West hints he will run again for US President in 2024

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Rapper Kanye West did not have a successful run in the US presidential election this year, but it seems like he will give the White House another shot in 2024.

“WELP,” Kanye wrote on Twitter on Wednesday with a picture of himself against an election map.

“KANYE 2024,” he continued, seemingly suggesting a future presidential run, reports usatoday.com.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to Twitter to share that he not only voted for president for the first time ever, but also that he cast his ballot for himself.

“God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he wrote.

He followed up the tweet with a video of his ballot with his name written in for president and Michelle Tidball, a preacher and life coach according to Ballotpedia, written in for vice president.

“KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020,” he wrote along with the video. “Thank you Jesus Christ.”

Kanye also shared a video that shows him sliding his ballot into a voting machine.

“The first vote of my life,” he wrote. “We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

Later, he tweeted a photo wearing a blue hoodie, black face mask and an “I Voted” sticker.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Mississauga to start licensing short-term accommodation operators

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

NCB quizzes Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager yet again in Bollywood drugs case

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Katrina Kaif is back in action

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Ananya Birla slams rat race culture in new single

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

FB, Twitter flag Trump posts that alleged election theft

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Alleging fraud, Trump says he’ll go to SC to stop ‘voting’

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and Bollywood debut

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

FIR in Goa over Poonam Pandey’s ‘nude’ video shoot

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kiara Advani recalls being launched by Akshay Kumar in Bollywood

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested