ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kanye West is giving up talking and sex for a month in ‘verbal fast’

NewsWire
0
2

Rapper Kanye West has revealed he is giving up talking, sex, adult films, and alcohol for 30 days as he embarks on a “verbal fast”.

The 45-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he is going on a “verbal fast” as part of a 30-day cleanse, which will involve him not speaking to anybody throughout the time period, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kanye wrote: “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit.”

He added: “I’m not talking to nooobody for a month.”

But minutes after posting the message, the ‘Praise God’ hitmaker shared several tweets.

He concluded with: “I’m a bit sleepy but tomorrow… : ))) I promise it will be allll love speech guys I promise.”

It comes after Kanye was suspended from Twitter last month after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet – but new Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed last week that the star’s account had been restored.

The 51-year-old businessman wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

In response, an account called Republicans against Trumpism asked the new Twitter boss: “So why did you restore already Kanye West’s account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism.”

Elon Musk, who is a friend of the controversial rap star, explained: “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me.”

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian recently appeared to voice her disapproval of his anti-Semitic messages, after she took to social media to write that hate speech is “never OK” or “excusable”. But she didn’t mention the rap star by name.

Kim wrote on Twitter: “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

20221104-184402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lady Gaga confirms ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ casting

    Rachel Bilson: ‘The O.C.’ reboot would be awesome

    Harrison Ford’s ‘Indian Jones 5’ first look unveiled; movie eyes 2023...

    Lynda Carter isn’t sure if she can still fit into iconic...