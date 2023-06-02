ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kanye West ‘sued for assault, battery, negligence’ after row with paparazzi

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Kanye West is said to have been sued by a photographer for assault, battery and negligence following a heated confrontation earlier this year.

The 45-year-old rapper was driving away from his daughter North West’s basketball game in January with his new wife Bianca Censori when he stopped to confront several paparazzi who he noticed were on his tail, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Footage showed the star angrily going through a fellow photographer’s pockets, and photographer Nichol Lechmanik claims the father-of-four came after her next.

In video footage, Kanye – who is now legally known as Ye – was being filmed by Nichol as he approached her in the driver’s seat of her car while telling her, “You all ain’t gonna run up on me like that! If I say stop, stop with your cameras,” before taking her phone from her hands and throwing it out into the middle of the street.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the rest of the incident was captured on camera by Nichol’s business partner, who was recording from her passenger seat. Nichol made her way to the Sheriff’s Department the same day to file a report about the incident. While Kanye was initially named as a suspect in a battery investigation, he was not charged.

However, in the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Nichol reportedly said that she was traumatised and humiliated following the incident and is suing due to a loss of earnings as she couldn’t return to her job as a paparazzi.

20230602-122405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz win honours as ‘The Good Boss’, ‘The...

    Chris Hemsworth is thinking of ‘slowing down’ after Alzheimer’s warning

    Paul McCartney rocks Glastonbury at 80; Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen join...

    Jane Seymour has devised ‘igloo’ lighting to look younger