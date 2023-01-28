ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kanye West throws pap’s phone in the middle of the street

NewsWire
0
0

Kanye West got into an argument with one of them earlier this week, rapper was seen in a viral video snatching a paparazzo’s phone before throwing it in the middle of the street.

In the clip which emerged online, Kanye pulled up to ask a photographer to stop filming him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I wanna just see my kids,” the rapper said while inside his car.

The photographer then responded, “I understand, but it’s not just me. There’s a hundred of us.”

“Everybody gotta stop when I see my kids,” he insisted.

When the pap once again asked: “What do you want us to do? It’s a hundred of us,” the hip-hop star replied, “I don’t care how many of you. You want to hear what I want you to do? If I need to see my kids, don’t photograph them.”

Still, the pap insisted that he’s allowed to take pictures of him because it’s a public place. “It’s called human rights,” Kanye said before driving away.

On another occasion, Ye was seen confronting a woman who was caught filming him. Even during the confrontation, the woman didn’t stop her camera. At one point, Ye snatched the phone and threw it into the street.

After watching the intense video, fans urged people to stop being intrusive to celebrities. “They doing too much! Like it’s dangerous & intrusive,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment.

“I feel like he’s being harassed and people want him to snap. They want him to have a meltdown. This is so sad,” another added. Someone else similarly opined, “Now that he’s quiet, now y’all going out here messing with him. Leave that man alone.” Another user questioned, “Why they treating him like that? He’s human being too you know!”

The new video arrived after Ye was caught on camera arguing with a paparazzo who disturbed his date with new wife Bianca Censori. When the pap asked him about his honeymoon following his secret wedding to the Yeezy employee, Ye demanded, “Stop, just stop,” before calling the person “antagonistic.”

He went on to rant, “You know the first time when I took medication, where I was? I got mad at the paparazzi. You know who the paparazzi was? The same one that shot (Britney Spears).”

He also implied that the paparazzi treated him like he’s “some type of caged animal”.

At one point, the “Jesus Is King” artist talked about how celebrities didn’t profit from pictures which were taken by paparazzi.

“The media doesn’t have a right to just, boom, pop up,” he pointed out. “We ain’t have no idea. Then I have no say so in the shot. It’s not just that. It’s the entire media. Y’all find out where we are at. Y’all take this photo. What percentage of the money do we get off these photos?”

20230128-191202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘House of the Dragon’ actor Steve Toussaint got racially abused after...

    Kejriwal, Akshay, Rashmika, Samantha join the ‘Naatu Naatu’ celebrations

    Paul Walker receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Reliance Entertainment celebrates 7 Oscar nominations for ‘The Fabelmans’