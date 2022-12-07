ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kanye West urges Jews to ‘forgive Hitler’ in interview

Rapper Kanye West once again made another round of anti-semitic comments.

On Tuesday, December 6, the 45-year-old rapper/designer had a sit-down with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes where he claimed that Jewish people need to “forgive Hitler”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Titled “Saving Ye”, the 45-minute interview saw McInnes and Ye discussing the disgraced artist’s hate speech against the Jewish community. In the beginning of the video, McInnes, who founded right-wing extremist group Proud Boys in 2016, said that he set up the interview to try to “prevent Ye West from becoming an anti-Semite or a Nazi.”

He explained, “I’m going to talk him off the ledge and bring him back to the understanding that our problem is liberal elites of all races, Kamala Harris is a major problem. Barack Obama is a major (problem). Barack Obama is what started this whole mess. I would argue we weren’t really into racism before he came along.”

Kanye, however, opted to double down on his views instead.

“Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” he said in the discussion, which was moderated by far-right personality and one of Ye’s campaign team member Nick Fuentes. “You can’t force your pain on everyone else.”

He then urged Jewish people to stop hating on Adolf Hitler. “Jewish people – forgive Hitler today,” he added. “Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”

Kanye went on to say that Jews gave the Nazi leader a bad reputation because “they were upset that Hitler was kicking them out of the country.” He later compared the Holocaust to abortion.

“The Holocaust is not the only holocaust. So for them to take that and claim when we have abortions right now. That’s eugenics. That’s genocide. That’s a holocaust that we’re dealing with right now,” the ‘Donda’ artist said.

He additionally blasted Jewish people for not believing that Jesus is the “king of all kings” and the real king of the Jews.

“I think the Jewish like Mossad and Rahm Emanuel and Bibi Netanyahu and all of them, I think they really got soft out here. Like I’m getting to walk around and say the truth out loud, you know,” said the rapper, adding that the US needs to be “ran by Christian leaders that don’t bow to Jared Kushner, that don’t bow to Rahm Emanuel.”

