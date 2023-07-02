Rapper Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori were recently spotted in Tokyo as the couple stepped out hand-in-hand while on vacation during the week.

Looking totally smitten while out and about in Tokyo, Kanye, 46, and Bianca, 28, were seen roaming the streets after reportedly shopping for “adult toys”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The couple were spotted in the Ginza shopping district, without security and roaming free, according to reports. In photos snapped of the married couple, the rapper and his architect wife could be seen browsing the Don Quijote discount store, with Bianca donning a very unusual ensemble.

Mirror.co.uk further states that while her husband Kanye donned an all-black look with no shoes and only his signature socks on his feet, Bianca sizzled in a very racy look. Leaving very little to the imagination, Bianca donned a blush-coloured leotard with sheer tights and heels.

Due to the style of the bodysuit, what looked like black briefs could be seen through the sheer tights and from under the hem of the leotard.

An eye witness told TMZ that “Ye and Bianca checked out an adult toy section” during their shopping trip, although it was “unclear if they purchased anything”. But aside from what they were purchasing, the couple looked totally loved up as they wandered around the shops.

