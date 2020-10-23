Kapil Dev: India cricket legend stable after heart surgery

Legendary Indian cricketer and captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning side Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and has undergone angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi.

Kapil, 61, who had been pretty active in the social circuit and on the golf course before the pandemic struck, is “stable now”.

A statement from the hospital said that Dev was admitted on Friday, and was in a stable condition now.

Dev captained India’s World Cup winning team in 1983. He was named by Wisden as the Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002.

Wishes have poured in for the former captain from across India.

The former middle-order batsman and fast bowler is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to play the game.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted India batsman Shikar Dhawan. Several other players, including former Test captain Anil Kumble, also wished Dev a speedy recovery.