Canindia News

Kapil Dev: India cricket legend stable after heart surgery

by CIEDITOR0

Legendary Indian cricketer and captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning side Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and has undergone angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi.
Kapil, 61, who had been pretty active in the social circuit and on the golf course before the pandemic struck, is “stable now”.
A statement from the hospital said that Dev was admitted on Friday, and was in a stable condition now.
Dev captained India’s World Cup winning team in 1983. He was named by Wisden as the Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002.
Wishes have poured in for the former captain from across India.
The former middle-order batsman and fast bowler is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to play the game.
“Wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted India batsman Shikar Dhawan. Several other players, including former Test captain Anil Kumble, also wished Dev a speedy recovery.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Health Coalition calls on Ford govt. to implement Long-Term Care Commission’s interim recommendations

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Toronto Public Health teams up with local sports professionals in series of videos to combat COVID-19 fatigue

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

India relaxes visa and travel restrictions

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Toronto issues more than 15,000 speeding tickets in one month

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

If Justin Trudeau wants an election, he should have the courage to call it himself, says NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

New citizenship oath to acknowledge rights of Indigenous people

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Liberals survive confidence vote with NDP help

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

More CCTVs being installed along Hwys 410 and 403 to deter aggressive driving, gun and gang violence

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Province to create new program addressing eating disorders in children and youth

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested