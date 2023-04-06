SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev will be seen in action during the cricket tournament in his home pitch here on April 20 at the quarterfinal of Allengers Gully Cricket Tournament that began on Wednesday.

Former national selector Chetan Sharma will also encourage the players by performing in the final match, organiser UT Cricket Association President Sanjay Tandon said.

He said former Ranji player and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, including high-officials of the BCCI, are likely to witness the grand finale on April 23.

The tournament is being organised by the UT Cricket Association and Chandigarh Police. The tournament jersey was unveiled on Wednesday.

The tournament began at the iconic cricket stadium in Sector 16, the home pitch of Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

The tournaments will be played in the morning and evening at 10 playgrounds in the city. The tournament will be of 10-10 over per inning with a tennis ball on a knock-out basis.

Tandon said the purpose of the event is to bring youth towards sports that help keep away from the drugs.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur told IANS that the tournament would be a ‘memorable’ event for the participating players for which they have made elaborate arrangements.

She said the Chandigarh Police band would be welcoming all players with their performances. Venues close to the teams have been fixed to cut down the travel time of the players while the Chandigarh Police has also taken up the responsibility of transportation of the teams.

