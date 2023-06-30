A former Haryana state-level basketball player, who became a member of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Delhi BJP leader Surender Matiala in April, police said on Friday.

On April 14, two unidentified men had entered the office of Matiala, the district President, Najafgarh, of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, and opened fire upon him, leading to his death.

The accused was identified as Sunil, 30, resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar and his further plan was to settle a personal score by murdering a person of his village, however, he was apprehended by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that on June 28 morning, a specific input was received regarding presence of Sunil in Rohini area.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid at Bhagwan Mahavir Marg, Rohini and when Sunil reached near the place, he was surrounded by the police team. However, on finding himself surrounded, he tried to escape, but was overpowered and apprehended,” he said.

On being searched, he was found in possession of a sophisticated pistol loaded with three bullets of 7.65 calibre.

On interrogation, Sunil disclosed that accused Rohit was his schoolmate and he was in touch with him for the last one year. “It was Rohit, who introduced him to gangster Kapil Sangwan telephonically. After that Rohit told him that Sangwan had asked him to eliminate Surender Matiala of Dwarka. Thereafter, Rohit, Sunil and their other associates planned the murder of Surender Matiala while staying at a flat in Sarojini Nagar and they killed him on April 14,” Dhaliwal said.

“After the arrest of some of the accused in the case, he contacted gangster Sangwan, who, in turn, transferred some money to him and also helped him get a pistol,” the official added.

2023063031915