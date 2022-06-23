A while ago it was announced that Kapil Sharma will be taking a brief hiatus from his hugely popular show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ because he was off to Canada to perform a series of live shows.

Now the actor-comedian took to his social media to share laughter filled fun pictures of him and his crew as they set off to Canada to kick start their live shows.

In the pictures, Kapil can be seen with the other popular faces of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ – Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar.

Kapil has been posting fun pictures with his gang and they can all be seen laughing and having a merry time.

In one picture all of them are laughing happily in thee backdrop of a beautiful blue sky. Everyone looks sharp dressed in smart casuals and Kapil aptly captioned it as, “Crew that laughs together stays together.”

Kiku Sharda also shared a lovely video taken at the airport in which he was dancing with Rajiv and Krushna. He captioned it as, “Matargashti at airport #enroutecanada.”

Kapil’s earlier post of the crew was also much appreciated and many eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu Chai Wala was sporting some uber expensive joggers. He garnered a lot of praise for his stylishly casual looks and some of them good naturedly joked about how ‘Chai Wala’ is doing well in his life.

Owing to their live shows tour, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ went off air earlier this month. It is expected to resume airing on Sony TV by the middle of September.

Instead of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Sony TV will be airing a new show, ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ which will see ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’s’ Archana Puran Singh joining Shekhar Suman as a co-judge.

Archana Puran Singh who is a mainstay guest of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ did not join the rest of the crew on their summer tour during which they will perform a series of shows in Canada.