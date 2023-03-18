ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kapil Sharma remembers KK on his show, sings ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’

Actor and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma paid tribute to late singer K.K. by singing one of his most famous tracks ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’, from the 2001 film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ starring R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza in lead roles.

Kapil welcomed Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on his show and shared a video on his Instagram handle from the sets while singing the song and the audience respnded with excitement.

Kapil wrote in the caption: “This was not planned,@diamirzaofficial was there in our show n I just started humming the lines of this beautiful song n suddenly all the people started singing this song with me aur woh b bahut sur me, this is the power of good music..Attribute to our loving KK.”

Comedian Rajiv Thakur mentioned: “It was a great moment.”

Another fan wrote: “For those missing iconic KK.”

One of Kapil’s fans appreciated his voice and wrote: “Love your voice keep singing sir.”

