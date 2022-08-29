ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

Kapil Sharma shares pictures with golden girls of Birmingham 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Kapil Sharma is back with the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and in the recent promo the makers introduced many new faces that will be seen on the show.

Now, Kapil took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the guests, who are going to be seen in the first episode and they include sports personalities, who won gold medal in CommonWealth Games 2022.

Kapil posted several pictures from the sets posing with Badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, gold medalist in lawn bowls Lovely Choubey, boxer Zareen Nikhat, Gold medalist lawn bowlers Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Kaushik Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia.

In his caption he wrote: “It was a pleasure hosting our Golden Girls on #tkss who made the whole Nation proud in CommonWealth Games 2022 Pic 1 – @pvsindhu1 gold medal in badminton Pic 2 – #lovelychoubey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 3 – @zareennikhat Gold Medal in Boxing Pic 4 – #ruparanitirkey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl Pic 5 – #pinkisingh Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl.Pic 6 – #nayanmonisaikia Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 7 – Me with no medal but New shades. Coming soon on 10th September only on @sonytvofficial @team.kapilsharma#commonwealthgames2022 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #sports.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is going to start from September 10 with new contestants, including Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski and Siddharth Sagar.

20220829-130204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dilip Arya receives UP Gaurav Samman for role of Dadua dacoit

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Simba Nagpal to re-enter ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as...

    ’22 vs Earth’ director: Animation lets you present difficult topics in...

    Women’s Day: Chiranjeevi felicitates female film production workers