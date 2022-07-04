Kapil Sharma is currently touring with his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ cast members and is in Canada doing live shows.

Due to this world tour, he even took a sabbatical and for now ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is not on air for a couple of months. As per reports, they will resume the show sometime in September once Kapil and crew are back from their tour.

In the midst of this Kapil Sharma, is facing a lawsuit from a New Jersey based firm for breach of contract over a tour of North America which was scheduled in 2015.

The New Jersey firm suing the comedian is Sai Inc. because he allegedly only performed five shows whereas the contract, he signed stipulated that he performs 6 shows

When the matter was brought up with Kapil, he apparently told the company that he would pay for up for the loss the company incurred due to the cancelled shows.

That said, the company is yet to receive the compensatory amount from the actor-comedian and therefore Sai USA Inc. have decided to take legal action in this matter.

The company also took to social media wherein through Facebook posts they shared some images and added the caption, “SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015.”

The owner of the US firm, Amit Jaitly also spoke to TOI and mentioned about the breach of contract and how Kapil had said at the time that he would pay up for the loss.

As per ETimes, Amit Jaitly said, “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.” Apparently, the case is pending in New York and the company is all set to take legal action against Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma and his representatives are yet to comment on this matter. For now, Kapil and his team are lighting up their social media with images and videos of their ongoing ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ tour in North America. Once the team is back in India, they will start work on the next season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Sony TV.