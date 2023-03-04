INDIA

Kapil Sibal launches website to help citizens fight injustice

NewsWire
0
0

Independent MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday announced that he will launch a website, titled ‘Insaf ke Sipahi’, to help citizens fight against injustice and appealed to the opposition Chief Ministers and parties to help him in the initiative.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said during the official launch on March 11 at the Jantar Mantar, he will also unveil a vision document for the country.

He asserted that this was not a political move but a catalyst for change

“Any change which had been brought in the country, lawyers were at forefront and now I want to ask why lawyers are silent?” he said.

The Independent MLA said lawyers should raise their voices, adding that “I want to start a movement as there is injustice everywhere be it business, journalism, people and opposition”.

He said in the country there will be lawyers standing in every corner to help the public on every issue.

Sibal alleged that the elected government have been destabilised and thant among 121 cases of ED, 115 are against opposition leaders

20230304-133202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In Lanka, there is collective amnesia about the civil war: Booker...

    Farooq Abdullah writes to Prez seeking judicial probe in Hyderpora encounter

    UP sees uptrend in Covid situation

    CBI searches Kolkata businessman’s house in coal racket case