Kapil Sibal takes a jibe at ED, calls it Centre’s Valentine

Independent MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in opposition-ruled states, its party leaders and described the probe agency as Centre’s valentine.

“Enforcement Directorate (ED)– the government’s Valentine targets: West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Do we see a pattern?”, he asked.

The ED has conducted raids in Chhattisgarh ahead of the Congress plenary. This morning, it raided 24 locations across Jharkhand in connection with the MGNREGA fund scam involving suspended IAS official Pooja Singhal and others.

The raids started early in the morning and are currently on.

According to the information, the raids are being conducted on the premises of one Virender Ram, an official working with the Rural Development Ministry.

In December, the central agency had attached properties worth Rs 82 crore of Singhal.

