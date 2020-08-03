Kapoor clan unites for big fat Rakhi lunch

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain came together on Monday for a celebratory lunch on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, despite the ongoing Covid scare.

Sharing a glimpse of the family celebration, Kareena posted a few pictures on Instagram. In the images, we also spot her husband Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir’s friend Alia Bhatt, Aadar Jain’s friend Tara Sutaria, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and his sister Rima Jain and the children, including Kareena’s son Taimur. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is also seen at the do.

Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor couldn’t make it to the big fat Rakhi lunch. “Family lunch. Miss you Lolo,” wrote Kareena, whose Rakhi look this year is an ethnic yellow suit.

–IANS

