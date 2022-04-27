Security agencies in Balochistan on Wednesday raided the home of a female suicide bomber who blew herself up at the Karachi University a day earlier, mediea reports said.

Four people, including three Chinese faculty members of the Institute of Confucius Studies, were killed on Tuesday when the suicide bomber targeted the van carrying them, Samaa TV reported.

Sources in the investigating team said that one family member of the suicide bomber has been detained in the raid.

Conflicting claims have been made about the identity of the suicide bomber, who was named as Shari Baloch by the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) that claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, Samaa TV reported.

The claims that she was an M.Phil scholar and had moved to Karachi six months ago with her husband and children could not be independently verified, the report said.

In an attempt to pin the identity of the bomber and her handlers, investigators have arrested the driver of the rickshaw she used for entering the university. They also obtained CCTV footage from several locations.

The police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the spokesperson and two commanders of the outlawed group under terrorism charges for the suicide attack against the Chinese nationals.

Newly-appointed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad shortly after he took charge on Wednesday.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also arrived in Karachi and went to the Chinese consulate, besides meeting the investigators.

