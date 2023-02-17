SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Karachi police headquarters comes under attack

Armed men opened fire at the headquarters of Karachi police situated on the main artery of Sharea Faisal, media reports said on Friday.

The police said that armed suspects – whose numbers are unknown at the moment – fired several rounds at the police headquarters located adjacent to the Sadar police station, Geo News reported.

At least 8-10 terrorists are inside the police headquarters, they said, with the exchange of fire still going on despite the passage of more than half an hour, the report said.

A rescue official sustained injuries after being shot at and has been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital, confirmed hospital sources. It is learnt that the person is out of danger.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the situation and directed the relevant DIGs to send personnel from their zones.

“I want the perpetrators behind the attack on the additional IG’s office to be arrested,” he said, adding that an attack on the Kaarachi police headquarters is “not acceptable” at any cost, Dawn reported.

The Chief Minister also sought a report from the officer concerned and said that he is personally monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Saddar police station said that it had come under attack.

“SHO Khalid Hussain Memon informed that unknown accused [attacked] Saddar police station near KPO. Firing is going on everywhere,” the statement said.

Separately, police surgeon Summaiya Syed said that one injured worker from the Edhi Foundation had been brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment, Dawn reported.

