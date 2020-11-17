Canindia News

Karachi restrict Lahore to 134/7 in PSL final

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Karachi Kings speedsters Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif, and Arshad Iqbal captured two wickets each to restrict Lahore Qalandars to 134 for seven wickets in 20 overs in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday evening.
The top scorer for Lahore was Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal, who scored 35 off 38 balls while Fakhar Zaman chipped in with a 24-ball 27, after Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar won the toss and opted to bat at the National Stadium here.
The tournament will throw up a new winner as neither team has won the title so far.
The PSL had started on February 20 and 30 and matches were played until March 15, when the tournament was stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic. The playoffs began on Saturday.
Brief scores:
Lahore Qalandars: 134 for seven wickets in 20 overs (Tamim Iqbal 35, Fakhar Zaman 27, Waqas Maqsood 2/18, Umaid Asif 2/18, Arshad Iqbal 2/26) vs Karachi Kings
