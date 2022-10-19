ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karan Deol pens an emotional note as his father Sunny turns 65

NewsWire
As Sunny Deol turns 65 today, his son Karan Deol has shared an emotional note for his father, saying his world revolves around him.

He mentioned: “My entire world revolves around you. From taking my first step into this world to taking my first step in the world of cinema, you have been my guide. In this journey of life, you have not only guided me through cinema but also life.”

Born on October 19, 1956, in the village of Sahnewal in Punjab, Sunny has been part of several movies like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Jeet’, ‘Damini’, ‘Ghatak’, ‘Border’ and ‘Gadar’.

“I have always admired how true you are to your art and fans. There’s no ladder that can make me reach what you have achieved. But I promise to give everything to make you proud. Happy Birthday to you Dad,” added Karan.

The actor, who is all set for his next ‘Apne 2’ alongside Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol called his father the best guide he could have in his life.

The ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’ actor wrote: “In life I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to guide me through it always positive even during the darkest of times always pushing on no matter what, you are always by my side and I’ll always be by yours.”

