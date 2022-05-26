Karan Johar is in grand celebration mode. The director, producer, actor and host rang in his fiftieth birthday with the announcement that his next directorial project will be an out and out action movie.

He took to his social media on Wednesday, May 25, to make an official announcement that post ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, his next is an action project which will go on the floors in April 2023.

His announcement read, “”This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it’s kind of a mid-point of my life but I can’t help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just ‘living life without any apologies’. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes… these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile. I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls…ALL OF IT!!! It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth.”

He further wrote, “The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying Jug Jugg Jeeyo to all of you….My love forever, KARAN JOHAR.”

In the meanwhile, Karan Johar has returned to direction after five whole years. His last release was ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. His upcoming directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhat, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on February 10, 2023.