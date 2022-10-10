ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karan Johar announces he is quitting Twitter

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said goodbye to Twitter as he wants to make space for more positive energies.

Karan took to the micro-blogging website to share the news with his fans and followers.

“Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!,” he wrote.

It is not clear as to what made Karan take the step. However, the filmmaker has often been trolled on social media platforms over his movies and castings.

On the work front, Karan recently finished the seventh season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ on Disney+ Hostar. He is currently busy with his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

20221010-152818

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Leans into comic book roots...

    ‘SVP’ director’s defence of controversial scene faces backlash

    Your moral support is what keeps me going: Ramya Pandian’s b’day...

    From cable TV star to OTT queen – Shefali Shah’s many...