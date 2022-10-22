ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karan Johar calls BFF Kajol ‘family’

NewsWire
0
0

Multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who is set to host the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, recently had a blast during a Diwali party where he was seen in the company of his friends, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and Bollywood actress Kajol.

Taking to the story section of his Instagram, Karan reposted a picture shared by Manish where he can be seen sharing the frame with Kajol and Manish. The ‘My Name Is Khan’ filmmaker went on to call Kajol and Manish as his family.

KJo wrote on the picture: “Friends and family”. Both Manish and Kajol have been long-time associates of KJo having worked with him in most of his directorials. Kajol and Karan are childhood friends. However, their friendship hit a rough patch back in 2016 when self-proclaimed critic Kamal R. Khan claimed that Karan paid him Rs 25 lacs to trash ‘Shivaay’ which was clashing with KJo’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ at the time.

The tweet was shared by Ajay and re-tweeted by Kajol. This did not go down well with Karan Johar.

Karan mentioned the incident in his biography ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ as he wrote: “I wouldnt like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she has killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her any more. I’ve been told by my friends that it’s still my hurt talking but I’m so indifferent to the situation now, what with everything that transpired.”

He further mentioned: “There was still a bit of me that wished we would get back to what we had, but that one-word tweet that she put out was the most humiliating thing she could have done for a person who loved her deeply. That broke me. Once it broke me, it angered me and then I went into indifference.”

But, things soon got normal between the two and they are now back to being BFFs that B-town admires.

20221022-161207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 8 years; team “misses” Siddharth Shukla

    Faria Abdulla jives with the Akkinenis for ‘Bangarraju’

    Sanjana Sanghi: Covid has an impact on pets

    Censor Board clears Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ with U/A certificate; film to hit...