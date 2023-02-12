ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karan Johar calls ‘My Name Is Khan’ a ‘super special film’

NewsWire
0
0

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film ‘My Name Is Khan’ turned 13 on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartwarming note for the movie, calling it “a super special film.”

Karan took to Instagram Story, where he shared a poster of the film and wrote: “A super special film, A super special team, A spectacular time #13YearsOfMNIK.”

‘My Name Is Khan’, is a 2010 social drama film directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Shah Rukh as Rizwan Khan, an autistic Muslim, and Kajol as Mandira, his Hindu wife with a son from her previous marriage. Set in the United States, the plot revolves around Rizwan, who faces Islamophobic discrimination after the September 11 attacks.

The discrimination leads to the murder of his stepson, killed in a racist fight against fellow collegians. His wife, Mandira, Sameer’s mother, blames Rizwan, and he consequently sets out on a journey to meet the president of the country and absolve himself.

Karan’s Dharma Productions shared a note too on Insatgram.

It read: “A film that tugs at heartstrings with lessons of faith, love, loss & family.

Celebrating #13YearsOfMNIK. #13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan #MyNameIsKhan @karanjohar@apoorva1972 @iamsrk @kajol.”

20230212-121003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Covid scare, Mani Ratnam tests negative (Ld)

    Vivek Agnihotri: ‘The Kashmir Files’ reflects stark reality of Pandits’ exodus

    Eminent Assamese filmmaker and artist Pulak Gogoi no more

    Piya Valecha returns to TV after a three-year hiatus