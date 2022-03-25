ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Karan Johar grabs the rights of Malayalam hit movie

Bollywood’s renowned production house Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar, and Fox Star Studios have acquired the official rights of the Malayalam movie ‘Hridayam’. Bollywood’s most popular filmmaker Karan Johar made an official announcement regarding the same.

Earlier on Friday, Karan Johar, who took to Twitter, wrote, “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema”.

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer coming-of-age drama movie, ‘Hridayam’, became a huge theatrical hit, while it gained much more popularity after releasing on OTT. Now, the movie has made the headlines as it is going to be remade soon in other languages.

Karan Johar has acquired the remake rights for Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. The makers have kept the other details about the movie’s remake under wraps for now.

