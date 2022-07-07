Filmmaker Karan Johar has branched out from direction and production to hosting ages ago. He has for many years now been actively involved in hosting several award shows and he also enjoys his stint as a celebrity judge in reality shows.

In addition to this, Karan Johar is also host extraordinaire for his own chat show, ‘Koffee with Karan’ and soon he will be back with the seventh edition of the show, which will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

While Karan Johar’s hosting skills are quite good, the filmmaker revealed that he was criticised for his hosting by veteran actor Jaya Bachchan who told him he was too loud onstage.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Karan was asked if he can recall the worst criticism he received for his hosting skill. To this Karan said, “That I speak too loudly, when I am on the stage even though there’s a mic. This Jaya (Jaya Bachchan) aunty told me once. She said ‘Karan you are on the mic, why are you shouting?’ I was like I am trying to be energetic. She said you have a mic and that’s what it is for, you don’t need to scream when you are out speaking.”

Karan also spoke about his upcoming new season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ and how the show is sometimes ridiculed, trolled on social media and has the reputation for creating controversies in B-Town.

Addressing this, Karan told PTI, “There was a lot of social media hate generally towards Bollywood at one point and Koffee with Karan popped up as one of the targets… But I knew even then that this is all virtual, it’s not real. It’s not really the truth because had it been why would Disney Hotstar want to do the show? Why would actors want to come on the show?”

He further added, “Why would I be still interested in doing it? I think we were all aligned. And that’s why we realised that all that negative banter was just that — it was a mirage. It didn’t really exist. None at all.”

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, July 7, 2022.