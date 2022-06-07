ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Karan Johar reveals he’s a big Sai Pallavi fan

NewsWire
0
1

Bollywood bigwig Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the recently-released theatrical trailer of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Virata Parvam’.

The excited Bollywood filmmaker announced that he is a huge fan of actress Sai Pallavi, as he shared the trailer of the actress.

Praising Rana-Sai Pallavi’s ‘Virata Parvam’ trailer, he wrote, “This looks fantastic Rana!!!!” he tweeted. “I’m excited to see it! Intensely raw and enthralling!!! You’re fantastic! I’m also a big Sai Pallavi fan!”

Sai Pallavi has been hailed as one of the most accomplished actresses of her generation, and the trailer for ‘Virata Parvam’ demonstrates her versatility in the role.

‘Virata Parvam’ will be released on June 17 and is directed by Venu Udugula. This film features Naveen Chandra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Eeswari Rao, Priyamani, and others in important roles. The film’s music is composed by Suresh Bobbili.

20220607-151602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pracheen Chauhan: Acting is my first love, only passion

    Shriya Pilgaonkar’s new mantra: Hoop till you drop

    Sonia Rathee explains why she said ‘yes’ to ‘Decoupled’

    Farah Khan: It hurts when my children get trolled for their...