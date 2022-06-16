Director, producer, actor, celebrity judge and talk show host, Karan Johar is busy as a bee completing his shoot for the upcoming season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with his directorial project, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after 5 years. His last directorial was the Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan starrer, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

While Karan Johar is busy shooting for the seventh edition of ‘Koffee With Karan’ and fans are eagerly waiting to hear more about the guests who will be gracing the couch, Karan has candidly admitted that there is one popular star from Bollywood who has zero interest in gracing the Koffee couch.

And that star is none other than Karan Johar’s honorary son-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Karan Johar revealed that amongst the many stars in Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor is very reluctant to appear in the new season of ‘Koffee With Karan’.

He said, “Ranbir Kapoor has told me that I am not coming on the show. He is like, ‘I’d have to pay the price for too long. Why should I do this to myself’. He said, ‘I love you; I will meet you in your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. I am not coming to your show.”

Karan, in the interview, even did an impression of Ranbir and spoke like him and said, “Mujhe please show pe mat bulao, mujhe bahot tension hoti hai (Please do not invite me to your show, I feel very tense).”

Karan Johar further shared that many stars have become guarded over the last decade and it takes a lot of effort to convince them to indulge them in a fun chat. Karan was also quick to add that his show was meant to be “frivolous” and should not be taken seriously.

Karan Johar is doing his best to keep his guest list a secret, but nearly everyone knows that the first guests on the show are his ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and a few days ago there was news in various portals that Karan Johar’s best friend Kajol was also gracing the couch this season but with her mother Tanuja who will be making her Koffee debut.