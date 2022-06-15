Karan Johar turned 50 years old on May 25, 2022 and rang in his birthday with a lavish and glitzy birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Nearly everyone popular actor from Bollywood was present for the grand celebration. From Gen Z actors like Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor to actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Bollywood veterans like Madhuri Dixit, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and more graced the occasion dressed in their finest.

However, soon after the party, Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and nearly 50 odd other guests from the party tested positive for Covid which led to media houses speculating that it was Karan Johar’s birthday party that became a Covid super spreader for B-Town.

Karan Johar, though, is miffed with the various reports and wonders why he is being blamed for something he has no control over.

Speaking about it to Film Companion, Karan said, Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it when because there was a lot happening that week. Even in the movie industry. There was not the party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me?”

The filmmaker was clearly peeved and felt ill-used as he further said, Everything, why does it come down to me? I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimized. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there so why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know.” On the work front, Karan Johar is busy shooting for his upcoming season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ which he is juggling with his upcoming directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.