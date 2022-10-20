ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karan Johar to host the Friday special episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen hosting the Friday special episode of ‘Bigg BOSS 16’ in place of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman is often seen discussing with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and taking them to task when needed.

Salman will appear on Saturday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar.

Karan also hosted the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and it will be interesting to see how he is going to deal with the contestants and roast them on the show.

Furthermore, the three nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot. Meanwhile, Tina Datta and Shalin have taken the name of Sumbul as the least performing contestant on the show. But in the previous episode Shalin was seen talking to Sumbul and blaming Tina for his behaviour with her.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

