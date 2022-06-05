ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karan Johar’s party leaves over 50 guests infected with Covid

NewsWire
0
0

It was a grand affair when filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 last month. The celebration saw the who’s who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, among many others, attending his big party.

However, a media report by Bollywood Hungama states that KJo’s celebration has reportedly turned out into a super-spreader event leaving over 50 guests infected with Covid-19.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the list of those who contracted the virus is still unknown; it is learnt that it does include several renowned Bollywood stars.

The portal even quoted a source, saying that “Karan’s close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they are not revealing that they’ve tested positive.”

The source also told Bollywood Hungama that actor Kartik Aaryan, who was not present at Karan’s party, tested positive for Covid.

“He got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film,” the source added.

20220605-154604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahan Shetty wraps debut film ‘Tadap’ shoot

    Priya Tandon’s take on her character in ‘Vidrohi’: Grey shades make...

    Vivian Dsena on pulling off stunts in upcoming show ‘Sirf Tum’

    ‘RRR’ team marks New Year with Bollywood biggies at grand event