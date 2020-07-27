Karan Jotwani and Pratibha Ranta are yoga buddies

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actors Karan Jotwani and Pratibha Ranta are attempting to maintain fitness on the set of their TV show, too.

Pratibha, who has been regular at practising yoga, has taken charge of Karan’s fitness schedule. She teaches him simple asanas and breathing techniques during their breaks while shooting for the show, “Qurbaan Hua”.

“With our hectic shoot schedules back on track, neither of us are getting much time to spare towards fitness. Pratibha is a person who swears by yoga and seeing her love and passion towards it, I decided to take lessons from her. Despite our regular spurts of friendly banter, we have had a chance to practise a few aasanas together and it immediately acts as a refresher to boost our energy. I plan to now integrate this as a part of my routine and hopefully one day be at par with Pratibha too,” said Karan.

Pratibha shared that it is indeed of utmost importance to take care of one’s heath amidst such difficult times.

“I have been practicing yoga since a young age and have physically and mentally benefited from this form of exercise. It really acts as an energy booster, especially when we are caught shooting for hours together,” she said.

“With Karan by my side now, the experience is much more fun and different especially with all the jokes and comments he makes. He is a good learner and we look forward to doing as a regular thing now,” she added about her co-star in “Qurbaan Hua”, which airs on Zee TV.

