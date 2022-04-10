Karan Kundrra needs no introduction. The popular actor has been hosting a number of reality shows and has been a part of the entertainment industry for quite long.

Now, he has again worn the hat of a host but this time not of any youth show rather he will be handling the kids on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors.

When asked how excited he is about his new venture and how the journey has been so far, he told IANS: “I think my journey has been pretty fantastic. But most importantly, my journey has been on my own terms. I’ve always done what I wanted to do. I’ve never taken any pressure.

“I did whatever I’ve liked, or whatever I’ve been excited about. When I was doing daily soaps, ‘Gumrah’ was offered to me and many people asked why at this age I would host a crime show. But it was fabulous. Same thing happened with ‘Roadies’. So, thankfully I have done what I just enjoy doing.”

Karan has been part of every medium, be it television or digital or films and he never wants to confine himself to any one medium or new genre. He loves to experiment, so when ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ was offered to him, he accepted it because of its new format.

He shares: “I’ve never done a major big budget, general entertainment category big show like this before. It’s a very different concept altogether than what I’ve been doing. As soon as the idea was thrown to me that Colors is interested in making me host of a show. And look how a person who hardly knows how to dance is being asked to host a dance reality show. So, I think it was a challenge and a new thing for me and I had to take it.”

On the challenges of being a host on the kids reality show, he adds: “See till now I have done youth-based reality shows such as ‘Love School’ or ‘Roadies’ or for instance now ‘Lock Upp’, but here there are kids. And it is never easy to handle them. At one point if you look at them on stage they are like professional dancers but as soon as the performance ends you will find the same kid. If you select them they are super excited but on rejection it is not easy to make them quiet if they are crying.”

He goes on: “They don’t pretend anything but you always get to see their real side and this is the most fantastic aspect of them. It is challenging at the same place I am loving it.”

Karan further asserts: “My equation with these kids is most important. I have to be their elder brother. They will go and perform in front of the judges and they will give them marks. But I have a major role. I have to be part of their journey on the show and that is the foremost thing for me.”

Karan shares about his bond with the judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji.

“I have fallen in love with Neetu ji. She is such a lovely person, very nice and down to earth. Nora pays a lot of attention to the dance moves and craft. And similarly Marzi sir is just fantastic and he never makes me feel that I am somewhere lesser than him. He supports me a lot whenever I tell him that I am new here. As a judge he is just perfect.”.

He concludes saying: “With this show I believe we will focus more on the growth of a child not just as a dancer but as an individual which is most important.”

‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ will premiere on April 23 on Colors.

20220410-183004