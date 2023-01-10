Actor Karan Kundrra has commenced shooting for his upcoming thriller fantasy show ‘Ishq me Ghayal’.

The actor is shooting for the thriller fantasy show Ishq me Ghayal, which is based on the world of vampires and werewolves.

The actor has worked in several films and TV shows. He stole hearts with his character in the show ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai’.

The actor had a fantastic 2022 with his music videos released and many more.

Karan has starred in several TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He hosted the reality shows ‘MTV Roadies’, ‘MTV Love School’ and ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’. He also featured in films like ‘Mubarakan’ and ‘1921’. He participated in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ in 2021.

