Karan Pahwa on how tough it was to shoot in a costume weighing 15 kg

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Karan Pahwa is currently seen in the show ‘Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul’ playing an entirely different role from what he has done previously.

Though, he is happy to play his ‘dream role’ at the same point he found it challenging as well as he has to shoot wearing a heavy costume of nearly 15 kg of weight.

He said: “It was my dream to play a costume drama character and when I heard about this role and I saw the look of my character, trust me, I became a fan of my look. I believe in versatility and here I am getting a chance to showcase my all emotions from action to big dialogues.”

It takes hours for the ‘C.I.D’ fame to get into the look of his on-screen personality.

Karan says: “Every day I took two to three hours to get into my look from makeup to costume and I’m wearing a very heavy costume whose weight is around 15 kg.”

“It is very tough to wear such a heavy costume for an entire day shoot but yes to look real I do because I never compromise with my look. I’m getting a nice response from the audience and fans.”

‘Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul’ is a story of a fatherly figure to five orphan kids, Alibaba, played by Sheezan Khan, and his thrilling journey. The show airs on Sony SAB.

20220910-152403

