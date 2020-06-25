Life comes a full circle for Karan Patel as he steps into the shoes of the new Mr Bajaj

Actor Karan Patel is looking forward to playing the new Mr Bajaj in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”.

Joining the show is special for him also because he was part of the original “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, which aired from 2001 to 2008. In the original, Ronit Roy had become popular as Mr Bajaj.

“I look forward to playing Mr Bajaj and we begin shoot next week. It’s going to be fun in many ways to begin with shooting after almost 3 months and most importantly, the fact that I played the role of Mr Bajaj’s son’s friend in the original. Now playing Mr Bajaj… life comes full circle,” Karan said.

Karan has replaced actor Karan Singh Grover, who played Mr Bajaj for a while in the new “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”.