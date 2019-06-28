Karan salutes doctors on National Doctors’ Day

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Karan V. Grover says playing a surgeon on-screen gives him a sense of great responsibility, and he expressed his gratitude on National Doctors’ Day on Monday.

He currently plays a doctor in the StarPlus show “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum”.

“On the day of National Doctors’ Day, I would like to salute all the doctors and express my gratitude. Since I am playing the role of a surgeon on-screen, it gives me a sense of great responsibility,” Karan said in a statement.

“I make sure that I justify it completely because my mom too belongs to the medical fraternity. Hence I keep calling her and she connects me to different doctors. I take tips on how my body language should be, how to hold the scissors, what a doctor’s demeanour should be and more. This is one of the most interesting characters for me in my television career,” he added.

It is a fresh take on love and relationships. The show focuses on a surgeon and an actress. Amidst their hectic schedules, how they find time for each other is what the show is about.

–IANS

nn/rb/bg