Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust on Tuesday adorned the existing silver crown (Mukut) of Mata Kheer Bhawani with gold plating at Tullamulla Ganderbal, at his own cost.

A statement issued by Dharmarth trust said, “The ceremony was attended by M.K. Ajatshatru Singh, Trustee J&K Dharmarth Trust, Brig. (Retd) R.S. Langeh, President of the Trust and devotees in the temple premises.

“A group of foreigners were also present on the occasion. Dr Karan Singh adorned the gold-plated crown in a solemn ceremony, offering prayers to Mata Kheer Bhawani for blessings of peace and prosperity in the Union Territory.

“He extended greetings to all pujaris, devotees and prayed for divine blessings. He expressed delight that this contribution would help preserve the temple’s heritage and maintain its esteemed supremacy in the hearts and minds of its devotees.

“Notably, the Kheer Bhawani Temple, dedicated to Mata Ragnya Devi, is a significant place of worship in Ganderbal district of Kashmir.

“It attracts thousands of pilgrims from across the country, especially during the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

“Meanwhile, the former Sadr-e-Riyasat Dr Karan Singh has extended warm Eid greetings to all fellow citizens. He wished for peace, harmony, and brotherhood among all the communities and called for spreading love and compassion.

“He said that the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr unites people and helps in creating a bond of togetherness.

“Dr Karan Singh hoped that the festival would bring happiness and joy in everyone’s lives, and inspire all to follow the path of righteousness”.

