ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karan Singh Chhabra on ‘Chatrapathi’: Gave my blood, sweat and hair

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Karan Singh Chhabra has pushed the envelope for his character in the upcoming film ‘Chatrapathi’, for which he says he gave his blood, sweat and hair.

The actor has gone out of his way to deliver the role and had to get bald for a very important scene.

Talking about the same, he said: “So when I was told about the role, I was told to see the part of ‘Ashok’ which in 2005 was the iconic S. S. Rajamouli Villain of this cult Telugu film called Chatrapathi. There was a scene in which he gets punished and his head is shaved in front thousands of people.

“I initially assumed there must be a wig or some camera angle would be used but the scene required me to get bald for real and that too we cannot do any retakes “.

He further continued: “But now when I look back at some of the scenes we shot, I feel that all the Blood, Sweat and Hair (literally) that I gave were worth it. I am grateful that my effort left an impact and has resulted well!”

20230506-144602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood’s triple crisis: No bankable stars, no original scripts, overpriced market...

    ‘Darlings’ director Jasmeet Reen recced 300 chawls to get it right

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Fahmaan Khan enters as wild card

    Radhika Sarathkumar announces massive project with Chiranjeevi