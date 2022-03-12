ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Karan Singh Grover on his artworks: Art has been a meditative process for me

Actor Karan Singh Grover says his artworks are driven by the body and its gestures. The actor-turned-artist’s paintings are inspired by nature and spirituality.

His paintings are amalgamations of symbols, colours and patterns.

Speaking about art, Karan Singh Grover said: “I am fascinated by the symbolism of star and infinity and the magic that takes place when you put both together. Art has always been a meditative process for me.”

“It is a place where I connect with not only my inner self but also the universe at large. It feels like home to me, and when I’m in the thick of it all, I’m in another dimension altogether,” he added.

Karan’s artworks are available on display at the Fifth Density virtual art exhibition on Terrain.Art.

