Karan Wahi recalls skydiving in Dubai

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi does not consider himself an adventurous person, though he does not mind trying out adventure activity.

In an interaction with IANS, Karan recalled his experience of skydiving in Dubai.

“I went to Dubai a few years ago and jumped off the plane. Nothing can be scarier. It was one of the craziest things I have done in life. It’s stupid. We were given a demo and a half-hour training schedule of what to do if panic situation happens.

“Trust me, you get more panicky during the training because you are preparing for the worst. And I am that guy who only thinks for the worst. So, things become more difficult for me,” he shared.

Karan has a dream to get clicked in front of the Seven Wonders of the World.

“I am not an adventure junkie. I am more of a traveller and a sports guy. I love exploring new places, trying local food and clicking pictures at the beautiful places. I really want to get clicked in front of the Seven Wonders of the World. I have already covered four,” he added.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen exploring his adventurous side on the Colors show “Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India”.

–IANS

sim/vnc