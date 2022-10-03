ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karanvir Bohra admires ‘Aashiqana’ director Gul Khan for how she styles her characters

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Aashiqana’, said that he has been a fan of the series director Gul Khan with regards to how she stylises her characters.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said in a statement, “I have always admired Gul Khan’s way of styling characters. They always have a certain zing to them, which is how you get an incredible romantic thriller like ‘Aashiqana'”.

The show is a romantic-thriller, a genre that the actor thoroughly enjoyed working in, as he mentioned, “I enjoy this genre and the storytelling of such shows, and it’s always a pleasure to work with Gul Khan, I trust her completely.”

The new season of the hit show will bring before viewers a brand new chapter of the key characters of Chikki and Yash and their romance. Karanvir, will be seen taking on an all-new avatar in the series that will become a new obstacle in Yash and Chikki’s life.

Season of ‘Aashiqana’ will drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on October 10.

