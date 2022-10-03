Actor Karanvir Bohra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Aashiqana’, said that he has been a fan of the series director Gul Khan with regards to how she stylises her characters.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said in a statement, “I have always admired Gul Khan’s way of styling characters. They always have a certain zing to them, which is how you get an incredible romantic thriller like ‘Aashiqana'”.

The show is a romantic-thriller, a genre that the actor thoroughly enjoyed working in, as he mentioned, “I enjoy this genre and the storytelling of such shows, and it’s always a pleasure to work with Gul Khan, I trust her completely.”

The new season of the hit show will bring before viewers a brand new chapter of the key characters of Chikki and Yash and their romance. Karanvir, will be seen taking on an all-new avatar in the series that will become a new obstacle in Yash and Chikki’s life.

Season of ‘Aashiqana’ will drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on October 10.

20221003-163202