Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Actor Karanvir Bohra is all set to enter the show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, starring Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta. He will be seen in a negative light yet again, which he says he does best.

“This is what I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters. The roles I play are never quite black or white,” said Karanvir.

The actor talked about being roped in for the show, “I love my character, I love my look! I’m excited to be a part of a show that has gained so much popularity and love.”

Without revealing much about his role, he said: “I don’t want to say too much. I can’t wait for everyone to see me in the show!”

The show also stars Kitu Gidwani. It revolves around a free-spirited girl named Surilii, who lives a modest life while Shivendra is brought up in the strict traditions of Ranakgarh’s royal family. Their worlds collide when the two fall madly in love with each other.

