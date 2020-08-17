Karanvir Bohra: Support all content regardless of the medium

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra has penned an open letter requesting viewers, who he feels can make or break content, to give equal prominence to the digital space, which is filled with content as good as what is available on the big screen.

Karanvir wrote an open letter noting the pandemic had made life uncertain, with people losing jobs, and adding that things like nepotism and stereotyping of actors were making the entertainment industry an even tougher for actors.

Similar to how people are currently supporting small time businesses at the moment, Karanvir has requested viewers to also show love and support towards content and shows that don’t have big banners and budgets backing them, but have interesting content.

Summing up his plea, Karanvir said: “We have all spoken about supporting small businesses, I would say let’s support all content, regardless of their budgets or medium, let’s give it a chance!”

The plea to the audience comes a day before the release of his web show titled “Bhanwar”, which will arrive on Tuesday.

–IANS

nn/vnc