Karanvir Bohra, Teejay to launch organic energy bars

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra along with wife Teejay are set to launch their organic energy bars called Superbarz.

The couple is committed to making energy bars delicious, organic and affordable.

“Eating right isn’t complicated It’s all about being aware of what we put into our bodies. Having said that, most of the products that we find in the market are filled with preservatives and unhealthy ingredients. It was my mother who got me aware of it and introduced me to her homemade healthy, nutritious organic bars that have no preservatives and are very delicious,” said Karanvir.

“It is my mother’s age-old recipe that I swear by. The aim behind introducing Superbarz was to provide people with something that was organic and delicious and above all to say that a healthy lifestyle need not be expensive, he added.

–IANS

nn/vnc