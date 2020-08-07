How Karanvir Bohra worked on his directorial skills in lockdown

Actor Karanvir Bohra has, through the lockdown, managed to experiment with and work on his directorial skills.

Karanvir turns director with the time travel series, “Bhanwar”, While acting is his primary calling, nuances behind the camera have always interested him. So taking the lockdown as an opportunity to work on them, Karanvir shot “Bhanwar” along with a team of four.

“Somewhere I became very complacent as an actor, but direction taught me to be a lot more prepared. Directing a project has a lot of small and big aspects to it which need to be thoroughly looked into, and detailing has to be given a lot of prominence,” said Karanvir.

“From the script to the breakdown of a shot, the correct camera angle, lighting, set design and even the actor’s mood has to all be balanced well. Hence, a director is never at ease because looking over all these nuances requires a lot of time and effort,” he added.

Working on “Bhanwar” as a director, gave him a “good boost to get out of my comfort zone and try something new”.