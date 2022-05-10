Actor Karanvir Sharma was recently seen in the Hotstar movie, ‘A Thursday’. The actor is no stranger to the narrative of a story that spans across only one day. Before ‘A Thursday’, one of Karanvir Sharma’s earlier projects was season 2 of ‘24’, which was an entire season that spans across the events that happen on a single day.

Karanvir, or KV, as he is referred to by his fans, says, “When I signed A Thursday, it was completely because of the trust I had on the director—Behzad Khambata. I had worked with him in the film Blank, where I played an ATS officer. But we hit it off from the sets of Azhar, where I was in a supporting role and he was the associate director. It was much later that I got to know who all are in the film, right from Yami Gautam to Dimple Kapadia to Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni.”

KV is all set for his next web series, ‘Invisible Woman’ which also stars Esha Deol and Suniel Shetty. The actor who has been born and bred in Mumbai shares, “I draw inspiration from my father. He has had his share of struggles and I had mine, but talking about those is not how we both think. He used to be film editor in Bollywood and that got me interested too.”

KV originally entered the entertainment industry with the intention of becoming a director but feels that acting was his calling. He said that he was influenced a lot by late actor the legendary Dilip Kumar in his growing up years. The actor reveals that he met Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano by accident, but ended up staying in touch with them.

He also credits actor Anupam Kher for shaping him into the actor he is today and for teaching him the subtle nuances of acting.

The actor who wanted to be a director is for now restricting himself to directing music videos, some of which he also stars in. For now, though, the actor says his focus is on acting.

Speaking about his upcoming web series, ‘Invisible Woman’, KV says, “It’s real fun working with Suniel dada and I have always been a fan of action thrillers.”

Karanvir Sharma has completed a decade in the entertainment industry and worked on successful TV shows like ‘24’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’; web series like ‘Love Sorries’ and ‘Haq Se’ and movies like, ‘Zid’, ‘Azhar’, ‘A Thursday’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’.

KV just wants work to come his way, irrespective of whether it is TV shows, web series or movies. He ends with, “It is a long road as an actor and there are many challenges. I can’t be very choosy. I can only do my job well.”