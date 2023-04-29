ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karanvir Sharma overcomes his fear of heights for ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ actor Karanvir Sharma, who is seen as Haider in the show, talked about overcoming his fear of heights while shooting a sequence in which he has to save Ghazal (Richa Rathore) from committing suicide by jumping off a cliff.

Sharing the incident, the actor said that it was quite a challenging scene for him as he is scared of heights.

Karanvir said: “I believe you can overcome your fears only by facing them and that is why I decided to perform this stunt on my own despite having altophobia. I am really afraid of heights and never thought I would be able to perform such stunts. When I got the opportunity, I didn’t want to miss it and decided to face my fear.”

He has been part of several TV shows and films including ‘Siyaasat’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani’, ‘Zid’, ‘Blank’, ‘A Thursday’, and many more.

The actor said it was not easy for him to be on the cliff for three to four hours and it turned out to be an unforgettable moment for him.

“Being on that cliff for three to four hours was one of the most difficult times of my life and only I know how I was feeling. Nevertheless, it was an experience that I will never forget, and I can finally say I have faced and have overcome my fear,” he added.

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.

20230429-180204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Holland says he ‘definitely limped’ away from few stunts in...

    Bail pleas of Aryan Khan, 2 others rejected

    Filmi cross-pollination: South Indian influence on ‘Bollywood’ classics

    Gold coins await three winners who can guess music director of...