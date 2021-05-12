Russia’s Aslan Karatsev continued his good form by taking out compatriot and third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

“I’m super happy,” Karatsev said after the match. “It was a really tough match. Against Medvedev you never know, he’s a big server. It’s tough to return, but I managed it well.”

Madrid Open champion Alexander Zverev of Germany picked up from where he had left off in his Italian Open opener, racing past qualifier Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-2.

Karatsev and Medvedev were facing off for the first time, but the Russians were familiar with each other’s games having won the ATP Cup together this year.

With Medvedev coming out slow, Karatsev made the first move with a break for 3-2 followed by a second break to lengthen his lead to 5-2. The world No. 27 served it out comfortably, winning 90 per cent of his first-serve points across the match and needing to save just one break point.

Karatsev used his forehand and aggressive court positioning to put pressure on Medvedev, who was passive from start to finish.

Karatsev maintained his focus in the second set and a series of slick winners, including a flick-of-the-wrist forehand passing shot and a sharp volley, helped him get a break for 4-3. It was smooth sailing from there to serve it out.

–IANS

akm/kh